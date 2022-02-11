Mayim Bialik made a slight change to ‘Jeopardy!’ and fans can't handle it

Mayim Bialik has done a fantastic job as co-host of Jeopardy! . Since the death of beloved host Alex Trebek in 2020, things have been turbulent at the long-running game show. There was frustration over some of the controversial guest hosts. Then executive producer Michael Richards named himself host, only to be fired soon afterwards. Lots of changes.

And now fans are worried Bialik is trying to change their sacred game show once more.

Traditionally, the opening round of the game is simply called “Jeopardy!”. On Thursday, Bialik referred to it as “Single Jeopardy!” in both the regular gameshow and the National College Championship, which made many viewers surprisingly agitated.

#jeopardy @missmayim It is NOT single Jeopardy!! It is the Jeopardy round. Please don't keep calling it that. — Sally Falkow (@sallyfalkow) February 11, 2022

@missmayim #Jeopardy You make my brain hurt when you say "Single Jeopardy." Jeopardy has had enough change - stop trying to reinvent it please! — Jan Thomas (@simplyjantastic) February 11, 2022

This wasn’t the first time Bialik has used the term. In fact, there appears to be growing frustration on the part of the fans as more and more notice the new moniker.

Me: “Alright, maybe I’ll give Mayim Bialik another chance.”



Mayim: “That sound means it’s the end of Single Jeopardy.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/ALhi30srIb — Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 8, 2022

While the majority of the tweets about “Single Jeopardy!” are negative, there are a few out there who think the whole fuss is just rubbish.

I'm going to exclusively refer to the first round of #Jeopardy as 'Single Jeopardy!' from now on simply because it seems to bother a whole lot of weirdos. In fact, the second round is now 'Double Single Jeopardy!' and it's followed by 'Final Single Jeopardy!'. — IWC Panel Member (@ElDandyJason) February 7, 2022

