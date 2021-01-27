Mayim Bialik calls ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host gig ‘the most iconic thing I will ever do in my career’

Mayim Bialik talks about her upcoming 'Jeopardy!' guest host gig. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Mayim Bialik has had a long and successful career — Blossom, Big Bang Theory and now Call Me Kat, to name a few — yet she views guest hosting Jeopardy! as the most “iconic” thing she’ll do.

"I think this is the most iconic thing that I will ever do in my career," the 45-year-old actor told Fox News of the high honor. "It is obviously a huge loss to not have Alex Trebek as part of Jeopardy! but I also think, especially as a woman, I'm really, really flattered to be even considered for a guest role."

Bialik — who took a 12-year break from Hollywood to pursue her education, obtaining a Ph.D. in neuroscience — said she’s happy to rep the nerds out there in the hosting role.

“Those of us who study science and are geeks and nerds for a living, we often don't get recognition. It's really beautiful to be able to represent all the geeks out there,” she said.

Ken Jennings is currently the guest host and the the show’s executive producer Mike Richards will host for two weeks. That gives the other guest hosts — also including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Whitaker — time to prepare for the job.

As part of each guest host’s appearance on Jeopardy!, a donation totaling the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the host’s respective week will be made to a charity of their choice.

Trebek, who famously hosted the famed game show since 1984, died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.

