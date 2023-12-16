Mayim Bialik announces she's 'no longer' hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik's run on "Jeopardy!" has come to an end.

The actor, who shares hosting duties on the quiz show alongside former champion Ken Jennings, shared the news Friday in an Instagram post.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik wrote in her statement.

She added, "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Sony and Bialik.

Bialik stepped away from the game show podium this summer in solidarity with striking Hollywood writers, according to a report from industry website Deadline. WGA writers walked off the job May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired. Bialik is a member of the Screen Actors Guild of America, another entertainment union that expressed support for the WGA and underwent its own strike. Both unions have since come to agreements with studios and ended their strikes.

At the time, "Jeopardy!" had one week of taping left in Season 39 that was meant to be hosted by Bialik, but Jennings crossed the picket line to finish the series' production before the summer hiatus, according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly.

This story is developing.

Contributing: Kelly Lawler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy' ousts co-host Mayim Bialik: What we know so far