WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the Mayans M.C. series finale

The fifth and final season of FX’s Mayans M.C. came to a dramatic and somewhat shocking end Wednesday, and the overall reaction from fans was pretty positive. Sad, but positive.

The series takes place in the same fictional universe as the hit show Sons of Anarchy and follows the Mayans Motorcycle Club, rivals-turned-allies of the Sons. Mayans centered around the character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, and how he went from Stanford hopeful to eventually joining his brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas, in the biker gang and becoming a hardcore leader.

In the series finale episode, Angel admits to the rest of the Mayans that he was looking to leave the gang so he could focus on raising his son. Soon after, the Mayans confronted EZ about his past dealings with the FBI and ultimately forced Angel to kill his own brother in a rather heartbreaking scene. Meanwhile EZ’s pregnant girlfriend Sofia, played by Andrea Cortés, was also shot and killed.

Eventually, the FBI was able to track down the Mayans' house and raid it and, based on the number of gunshots heard during the scene, ultimately take out the entire rest of the gang. The final shot of the series shows Angel, having made it before the raid, standing on the beach and holding his son, with his Mayans tattoos blacked out on his back.

And considering the show went out with a literal bang leaving few characters standing, reactions on Twitter indicate fans were sad but, ultimately, satisfied.

Mayans are no longer 💨💥🔫 Good ending #MayansFX #MayansMC — Nutty Skinzo (@__hunnidz__) July 20, 2023

Damn! That #Mayans ending. My gut wrenched at the end. What an ending. — 49er Jorge (@916nicoya) July 20, 2023

Like I said before. #SonsOfAnarchy was the story of Hamlet and #MayansFX was the story of Caesar.



Felt the Mayans finale was a little rushed, but overall it was an awesome series — MIKE 🆅🅴🆁🆂🅰🅲🅴 🗣💨 (@RealMikeVersace) July 20, 2023

Angel and Maverick standing at the Ocean. Angel’s Mayans Tattoos are blacked out . Maverick hugs him tightly .

The End .

I’m so glad Angel made it out. I’m so sorry for what it cost Him . 💔

😮‍💨🫶🏻❤️ #MayansFX — Tina (@LuvDavidLaBrava) July 20, 2023

