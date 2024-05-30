‘You may want to call an attorney right away’: Details of Rory McIlroy’s divorce emerge

New details about Rory McIlroy’s shocking divorce from Erica Stoll have come to light.

According to Palm Beach County court documents obtained by the Belfast Telegraph, the pro golfer served his estranged wife at their family home in Jupiter, Florida, on the morning of May 13.

The process server handed the divorce petition to Stoll in person at the $22 million mansion.

The day before, on Mother’s Day, McIlroy, 35, clinched the win at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stoll, 36, was not present.

The four-time major winner had already signed the divorce papers digitally on May 9, according to the records, which add that Stoll had 20 days to respond.

“A phone call will not protect you,” read the petition. “Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the court to hear your side of the case.

“If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the court,” the summons continued.

“There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book).”

McIlroy, who was rumored to be dating newly single sports reporter Amanda Balionis, married Stoll in 2017. They share one daughter, Poppy, 3.

There has been no movement on the divorce docket since May 13, nor is a lawyer listed for Stoll. McIlroy is represented by Thomas Sasser, Tiger Woods’ lawyer during his 2010 high-profile split from Elin Nordegren.