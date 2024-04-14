‘I may never sing live again after throat surgery’, says Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed he may not perform live again after undergoing throat surgery, saying he does not want to become a “fat Elvis” at the end of his career.

The 62-year-old frontman of the eponymous rock band, Bon Jovi managed to record a studio album post-surgery, but has now admitted his voice may never again have the durability for a tour and live shows.

He is undergoing extensive vocal therapy and rehabilitation in an attempt to strengthen his voice.

“This is the first time I’m saying this,” Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times Magazine. “If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done.”

The band is releasing a four-part show on Disney+ at the end of this month titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, and a new album, Forever, will come out in June.

It will be the first batch of songs from the band since Bon Jovi, who was born John Francis Bongiovi Jr, underwent surgery to repair his vocal cords following a decade of issues.

Bruce Springsteen performs with Bon Jovi at a tribute concert to the latter, celebrating his charity work - Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

He told the magazine he will not return to the stage unless he feels he can do justice to himself, his music, and his bandmates.

“I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis,” he said, referring to the end of the King of Rock and Roll’s career, when he performed as a portly pastiche of his former self.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. I want to perform for two-and-a-half hours a night, four nights a week – and I know how good I can be.”

Bon Jovi’s speaking voice reportedly sounds just as it always has, and he is said to be in good physical shape. The charismatic frontman and writer of Have a Nice Day and It’s My Life is doing daily vocal therapy, he revealed.

“I can tell you that 60 is different from 50 and my current concern is that I’m going to forget how to sing,” he added. “I’ll be crushed if I can’t sing live again, but … that’s the situation I’m in.

Forty years of Bon Jovi

“I want to look back on 40 years of Bon Jovi, look forward to the new album and appreciate everything. That’s my hope: to find joy in it all.”

The musician is now engaged in philanthropic work with his JBJ Soul Foundation which has set up four Soul Kitchen restaurant initiatives to try and help people out of homelessness and poverty.

He compared the “high” from helping people less fortunate than him and washing dishes at his not-for-profit restaurants to the euphoria of walking out on stage to legions of adoring fans.

