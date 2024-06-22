I May Need To Go To The Doctor Because I Physically Can't Stop Laughing At The 17 Funniest Signs Of The Week

It's officially summer, and we're already more than halfway through the year!!! To help cushion the cruel passage of time, please enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of Twitter and r/funnysigns:

1. "Calm down, Walmart."

Calm down Walmart pic.twitter.com/ui1mGeyo7D — who cares (@DianaG2772) June 16, 2024

2."Read the sign: this poor cat is starving!"

3. "Excuse me, I'll experience what?"

excuse me i’ll experience what pic.twitter.com/9cQ0W79FlZ — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) June 14, 2024

4."Which one are you?"

5."But the sign told me too, so it must be OK."

6."They're up to no good."

7."Lemme off, this is my stop."

8."Just in case."

9."Do they have one for big ones?"

10."Why though?"

11."I’ll shut my eyes real tight."

12."It's always nice to be offered a choice."

13."But education is for all."

14."Funny sign at the fish store."

15."Career advice from a sign on a pickup…"

16."In case you had doubts..."

17."Made me chuckle and think when I saw it."

