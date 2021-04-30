Noel Clarke: Michaela Coel, Time’s Up U.K. Respond as Revelations Send Shockwaves Through Industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Naman Ramachandran
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Explosive sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke have sent shockwaves across the U.K. industry, with anger, sadness and in some cases relief expressed by prominent figures responding to a bombshell Guardian investigation published on Thursday evening.

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel was among the first high-profile figures to respond. The actor issued a statement on the allegations against Noel Clarke on Friday morning.

More from Variety

“I am here to support great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much.” said Coel.

“Speaking out about these incidents takes a lot of strength because some call them ‘grey areas.’ These are however far from grey. These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably. I have shared to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation.”

Coel goes on to applaud the Guardian and its journalists.

The outlet revealed on Thursday in an extensive investigation numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment and bullying by BAFTA-winning actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke, who has denied all but one of numerous allegations. BAFTA has since suspended his membership and his awards.

Elsewhere, Times Up U.K. has also issued a statement on the matter.

“Times Up U.K. is live and alert to the types of behaviors and alleged serious misconduct raised in The Guardian regarding Noel Clarke, behaviors which have for so long gone unchecked, behaviors which have preyed on young talent especially when they are at their most vulnerable,” the organization stated.

“It is this type of predatory behaviour, so prevalent in the industry, which has led Times Up U.K. together with our industry partners, to develop a set of safety guidelines to help people working in entertainment understand that they have rights, they have rights in auditions, they have rights when filming intimate scenes, and they have a right to report sexual harassment and misconduct, free from prejudice and fear.”

Alongside Coel, other actors like “Skins” star Kaya Scodelario also didn’t hold back in responding to the allegations, and taking particular issue with the naked auditions that allegedly took place on Clarke’s productions.

“I had a audition for a job a few years ago,” tweeted “Skins” actor Kaya Scodelario. “It said ‘she just needs to come in. Take her clothes off and that’s all’. I was terrified. Luckily I have an agent who swiftly said there was no way that was going to happen. This was a big movie. A big director. A big ‘opportunity.’”

“Just in case anyone needs to be reminded in the wake of the allegations today, not only should sexual harassment and abuse never be tolerated, but there is absolutely no artistic reason ever to ask anyone to do a #nakedaudition,” tweeted Women in Film & TV U.K. chair Liz Tucker.

Meanwhile, creative industries union Bectu issued a statement on the allegations against Clarke in a series of tweets. “The allegations in The Guardian this evening concerning Noel Clarke are extremely serious,” said Bectu. “It takes huge courage to speak out and these women have our solidarity.”

“We welcome that Bafta have suspended Noel Clarke, but this cannot be the end of the matter and the allegations must be urgently investigated with lessons learned for the whole industry.”

“Abuse of power is never acceptable and the industry must be clear and swift in its response to substantiated complaints. We are seeking a meeting with Bafta urgently,” Bectu concluded.

“The U.K. film industry’s best kept secret for years! If in doubt, trust me, it’s true. Why would 20 women put themselves through reliving their traumas to bring down an actor who isn’t even a household name? He’s a sexual predator #stoppable #noelclarke,” tweeted “Line of Duty” actor Christina Chong.

Author Zoe Margolis tweeted: “Why are men always f**king doing this to the women they work with? The British film industry needs a #MeToo awakening to stop these predatory men from operating in plain sight. No excuses: time’s up for this s**t.”

“The sheer AMOUNT of women affected and the VAST numbers of sexual abuse, harrassment and bullying allegations in this piece about Clarke are so shocking. My god. My f***ing GOD,” Margolis added.

“There are going to be more, you know. There’s always more. When women see other women being brave and telling their truths, they gain confidence to put themselves out there too. Sending solidarity to all women: I believe you – because, like so many of us, I’ve also been you,” Margolis said.

“For real though, I commend the brave women who spoke out. That couldn’t have been easy at all given the bullying, coercion and threats. My lord,” tweeted Candice Carty-Williams, bestselling author of “Queenie.”

“I am so upset about this,” tweeted journalist and Variety contributor Hanna Ines Flint. “I have always rooted for Noel Clarke, for what he stood for and what he contributed. I am so disappointed. Love to the women who shared their truth.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Kaya Scodelario reveals director asked her to bare all to win film part

    Scodelario said many young actors don't have caring agents to protect them.

  • ITV Pulls ‘Viewpoint’ Following Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    U.K. broadcaster ITV has pulled the plug on the finale of its new drama series “Viewpoint,” which was set to air tonight (Friday) at 9 p.m., following numerous allegations made about series star Noel Clarke. The “Love Island” broadcaster has been facing intense pressure to call time early on the police drama — which has […]

  • BAFTA on Noel Clarke: ‘We Did Not Know About Any Allegations Relating to Noel Clarke’ Prior to Award Announcement

    BAFTA has said it was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke before naming him as the recipient of its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in March. The org also claims it was in an “invidious” situation, and that it would have been “improper” to scrap the award based on […]

  • ‘Walker’: Odette Annable Promoted To Series Regular For Season 2 Of the CW Series

    After recurring in Season 1 of Walker, Odette Annable has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming second season of the breakout hit CW drama series. The reboot of the popular CBS drama centers on Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home […]

  • ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel Backs Noel Clarke Accusers ‘in Their Indignation’

    Clarke’s “Bulletproof” co-star Ashley Walters also offers his support after 20 women accuse actor of sexual misconduct Michaela Coel, the creator and star of “I May Destroy You,” has offered “great support” for the 20 women who have accused “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke of sexual misconduct. Coel wrote: “I am here to offer great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identifies with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much.” “Speaking out about these incidents take a lot of strength because some call them ‘grey areas,'” she continued. “They are however far from grey. These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably. I have share to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation.” “I applaud the Guardian and its journalists for investigating and publishing this story,” Coel concluded. Her Twitter post, a reply on a repost of The Guardian’s story titled “‘Sexual predator': actor Noel Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women,” can be found at the bottom of this story. HBO’s “I May Destroy You” calls into question the idea of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation. Coel created the 2020 series and plays the lead role of Arabella. A report published in The Guardian on Thursday featured 20 women who accused the “Bulletproof” actor of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Although his representatives have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment, Clarke denied all allegations except for one, admitting he once made inappropriate comments about one woman. “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize,” Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.” BAFTA has suspended Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award Clarke’s “Bulletproof” co-star Ashley Walters also tweeted out a statement of support for the accusers. His read: “My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories, I am in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels. I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot standby and ignore these allegations.” “Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry,” Walters continued. “Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this.” pic.twitter.com/W0mJXCWr40— Ashley Walters | Asher D (@AshleyWalters82) April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yxEnyikXEW— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) April 30, 2021 Read original story ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel Backs Noel Clarke Accusers ‘in Their Indignation’ At TheWrap

  • John Mayer Nearing Deal to Host ‘Later’ Talk Show on Paramount Plus, CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    When John Mayer took the moderator’s mantle on a Clubhouse talk on Tuesday night (April 27), one got the sense that the seven-time Grammy-winning musician was trying out material. Not shtick, per se, as the charismatic Mayer has no problem holding down a conversation on all manner of topics without prior preparation, but rather, Mayer […]

  • Jaguars make history with Travis Etienne selection

    The former Clemson players become the first QB/RB duo to be taken by the same team in the first round during the common era.

  • ‘Cleopatra Jones’: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Scribe Ihuoma Ofordire To Pen Reboot Of 1973 Pic For Macro & Warner Bros

    A contemporary re-imaging of the 1973 action feature Cleopatra Jones is in the works at Warner Bros and Charles D. King’s Macro, with Lovecraft Country and Snowfall writer Ihuoma Ofordire penning the script. The original movie directed by Jack Starrett starred Tamara Dobson as an undercover government agent who uses her day job of supermodel to […]

  • Billie Eilish Drops Music Video to New Single 'Your Power' from Upcoming Second Album

    "this is one of my favorite songs i've ever written," Billie Eilish said of her new single, "Your Power"

  • Everything you need to buy and prepare for food blogger Jonathan Melendez's 'Week of Meals' recipes

    All the ingredients and prep to do before the week starts.

  • This genius Roku soundbar also streams 4K — and it's on sale: 'Sent from heaven'

    'I feel like movie theaters have opened back up...in my living room,' says a fan.

  • Johnny Crawford, original Mouseketeer and Rifleman star, dies at 75

    The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy at 13, also had a long musical career.

  • BAFTA Issues New Noel Clarke Statement As Questions Mount From Industry & MPs Over Org’s Inaction

    BAFTA has issued a lengthy statement to its members this morning following a backlash against its decision to award Noel Clarke an honorary BAFTA despite being made aware of misconduct allegations against the actor. In a memo sent to members this morning and seen by Deadline, BAFTA said: “You may have seen the story in […]

  • 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

    “Who’s going to go at No. 1?” This question is the one thrown around most before the annual NFL Draft, with the contenders typically lining up at quarterback, linebacker or even...

  • From Summer Classes to “Do-Over” School Years, States Strategize to Aid Students

    Every month, we round up our most popular and shared articles from the past four weeks. (Go deeper: See our top highlights from March, February and January right here) Showdowns over reopening schools, racial reckonings playing out in Minnesota and Connecticut, ambitious state proposals to reverse COVID learning loss — these were just a few […]

  • Philadelphia high school student surprised with $50K scholarship

    Lyric Wise, a first-generation college student, defied all the odds to succeed in school.

  • Jason Statham's lockdown gym

    Jason Statham, who stars in new action movie "Wrath of Man," says going to the gym "keeps his head straight." The British actor worked out in his garage during lockdown. (April 29)

  • Reese Witherspoon Says It’s ‘Sh*tty’ How Britney Spears Was Treated

    Reese Witherspoon reflects on the media’s treatment of Britney Spears and explained why she thinks she never came under the same level of scrutiny After “Framing Britney Spears,” the New York Times documentary that laid bare the absolutely relentless, unfair treatment Britney Spears had received by both the media and the general public ever since []

  • Crimson Tide, QBs headline 2021 NFL Draft

    Perhaps only a transcendent quarterback class could shift the spotlight away from Alabama football when the 2021 NFL Draft opens Thursday night in Cleveland. The national champion Crimson Tide are set to challenge the record for first-round picks in a single draft. Quarterback Mac Jones, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, explosive fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris lead the wave of Nick Saban's former charges expected to be selected among the top 32 picks.

  • Anthony Mackie says he found out about the reported 4th 'Captain America' movie from a cashier at a grocery store

    The actor, who most recently portrayed Sam Wilson on Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," reacted to the reported movie in a new interview.