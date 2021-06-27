Max Rosenthal, Who Became a Character in Son Phil Rosenthal’s TV Projects, Dies at 95

Max Rosenthal, a Holocaust survivor and father of “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal who became a character in many of his son’s TV projects, died June 26 at the age of 95, his son confirmed.

Max Rosenthal was known for his appearances on his son’s food-focused unscripted series, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having” for PBS and “Somebody Feed Phil” for Netflix. He had a recurring role on “Raymond” during its 1996-2005 run on CBS as Max, a lodge buddy of Peter Boyle’s Frank Barone.

“As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star and the role model for how to live 95 years while being the sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really, really funny,” Phil Rosenthal wrote Sunday on Instagram. He called him “the biggest influence in my life.”

(Pictured: Phil Rosenthal and Max Rosenthal)

