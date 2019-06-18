Max Landis Accused of Sexual and Emotional Abuse by Eight Women in New Exposé

Max Landis, son of comedy director John Landis and the screenwriter of films such as “Bright,” “American Ultra,” and “Chronicle,” has been accused of sexual and emotional abuse by eight women in a lengthy exposé published by The Daily Beast. The women, many of whom chose to speak out anonymously, claim Landis manipulated his relationships with them in order to get them into his inner circle, after which he allegedly physically and/or psychologically abused them.

Ani Baker took to social media earlier this month to warn women about Landis after she discovered videos of her still existed on his Instagram page. Baker shared with The Daily Beast some of her experiences with Landis, including a moment when he got violent after the two had consensual sex. Baker said she slapped Landis’ butt in what she thought was a playful manner and he “snapped” on her.

How New #MeToo Laws In New York and California Could Change Film and TV Production

Chloë Grace Moretz Says Her Max Landis Film Has Been Rewritten: 'We've Distanced Ourselves From Him'

“He turned around and he put his hands around my throat and he got very close to my face,” Baker told the outlet. “He said, ‘I will fucking kill you. Do you understand what I’m saying? I will fucking kill you.’”

Baker cited an example of emotional abuse, remembering how Landis asked if she wanted to see something “awful” and proceeded to take out his computer and show her a “very long list” of women he had slept with.

“At the top was a key he had made to rank each experience as enjoyable or not, exciting or not, etc.,” Baker said. “Some of the women weren’t listed by their names, just by their ethnicity and the location of the encounter, because he didn’t know their names. He scrolled to the bottom and showed me my name, with his rankings next to it.”

Julie, who dated Landis for two years and was his friend for much longer, told The Daily Beast, “On multiple occasions he’d refer to me as his ex-girlfriend in front of girls at parties we’d go to together as a couple. He’d openly critique my body in front of people and tell me privately that I had the potential to be ‘so hot’ if I committed to working out more. He’d graphically describe sex with his ex-girlfriends and rate their abilities compared to mine, both to me and to his friends and work associates.”

Julie alleged Landis is “a serial rapist, gaslighter, physical, and psychological abuser.” She said the writer would show her “abuse and humiliation porn” in order to test her boundaries.

“This lead to me allowing myself to become more and more abused,” Julie said. “He claimed that seeing me cry was a turn-on—this later turned into a routine of him yelling and humiliating me until I cried, then having sex with me while I continued to cry with no regard or effort to make things right. He’d instigate fights, belittle and upset me, just so he could have sex with me, and the real, legitimate fights ended the same way. He choked me until I passed out and did humiliating, degrading things to me that I still can’t manage to write out on paper.”

Many of the women claim Landis’ friend group, nicknamed the Colour Society, was used as a way of getting women close to him. A woman named Lainey said she felt a “sense of belonging” when Landis invited her into his inner circle, only for him to “bully and emotionally abuse” her. Lainey said Landis would openly fat shame her and use “psychological toying” to play with her emotions. Lainey remembered instances where she would throw up when finding out she’d be seeing Landis.

“I couldn’t stop shaking,” Lainey said. “He was always vicious, but everyone would say, oh, that’s just how Max is. He’s a jerk. He knows it. He calls himself out on it. There was this conflation of self-awareness with meaningful change. In my opinion some of the worst people in the world are those who openly admit they’re terrible, using that proclamation as a get-out-of-jail-free card. They think, well, you were warned.”’

Another woman, Samantha, who briefly dated Landis, said the writer used the Colour Society to be some sort of “cult leader.” Samantha told The Daily Beast, “Here’s someone with a lot of resources and power and glamour, and he’s surrounding himself with people, basically kids who just moved to L.A. from who knows where, who don’t have a network. He swoops in, and like a predator, he knows how to hook a person.”