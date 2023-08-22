Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Scores Season 3 Renewal

Get ready for more “Hot Fellas” and Birkins! Max has renewed And Just Like That… for Season 3 ahead of the Sex and the City spinoff series’ sophomore finale on August 24.

“We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That.. ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max, in a statement.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers,” added Aubrey.

Following the death of her beloved husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) has moved on this season to her longtime standby, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Their reconnection was swift and intense but as time has passed and their lives evolved, is there a world where Carrie and Aidan can make a real go at it? It’s complicated but hasn’t it always been?

Miranda is on a journey of self-discovery as her relationship with Che (Sara Ramirez) has concluded and now she’s unsure how to label herself or if she needs to at all. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is on a similar path, figuring out her identity outside of being a devoted wife and mother.

Lest we forget Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is making a small appearance in the finale that will certainly shake things up.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

