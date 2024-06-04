Max Hikes Price for Ad-Free Plans Effective Immediately

Warner Bros. Discovery has increased the price for the ad-free Max streaming plans just ahead of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Season 2 premiere on June 16.

Beginning Tuesday (June 4), Max’s ad-free tier in the U.S. will rise $1 from $15.99 to $16.99 per month, and the annual plan will jump from $149.99 to $169.99. The “ultimate” ad-free tier will also increase by $1 per month, rising to $20.99 per month, and by $10 per year, bringing the new annual cost to $209.99.

The Max ad-supported version’s price is unchanged at $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

These increased prices are effective immediately for new subscriptions, while current customers will have some time to adjust to the hike.

Per WBD, “Existing subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and see price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024. Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until renewal.”

Here are the details of whats included with each of Max’s three pricing tiers:

With Ads : Stream on two devices at once, Full HD video resolution

Ad-Free : Stream on two devices at once, Full HD video resolution, 30 downloads to watch on the go

Ultimate Ad-Free: Stream on four devices at once, 4K Ultra HD video quality as available, Dolby Atmos immersive audio as available, 100 downloads to watch on the go (limits apply)

In a letter announcing the price increase to customers, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Max is the one to watch for iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, family favorites, breaking news, and live sports, and this increase allows us to continue to invest in delivering more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.”

Along with “House of the Dragon” Season 2, other titles touted by Max in connection with the price increase included “The Penguin,” starring Colin Ferrell, and new seasons of HBO’s “My Brilliant Friend,” “Industry,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Sort Of,” as well as NBA, NHL and MLB games.

