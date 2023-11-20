This New Deal Lets You Stream ‘Succession,’ ‘White Lotus’ and Everything Else on Max for $3/Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Black Friday deals are rolling in, and streaming platforms aren’t sitting this year’s savings season out. Max is currently 70% off for the first six months. The limited-time deal is available starting today, Nov. 20th through Nov. 27.

More from Variety

Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $2.99/month for the first six months, down from its usual $9.99/month price tag. The deal will only be available until Nov. 27, so you’ll want to snag them before their typical monthly costs are reinstated.

Max

Price: $9.99/Month $2.99/Month

Buy Now

There’s never been a better time to add a Max subscription to your streaming arsenal. Max has an exciting lineup of can’t-miss new releases in 2024, including the upcoming drama series “True Detective: Night Country,” out Nov. 14, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; the espionage thriller “The Sympathizer,” starring Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.; plus, exciting new Max Originals including “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” and “Duster” and a series from Jerrod Carmichael.

Returning favorites in 2024 include “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (February), “House of the Dragon” (summer), “My Brilliant Friend,” “Industry,” and “We’re Here,” plus Max Originals “Hacks,” “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,” “Tokyo Vice,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and “Sort Of.”

This is one of many Black Friday streaming deals to go live this week. In the coming days, we can expect similar promos from platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Showtime and Paramount+, although it’s hard to say if they’ll come close to Max’s offerings this year, which is one of the best Black Friday streaming deals we’ve seen in years.

Streaming platforms are only a small sample of the epic deals that will be available online throughout the week. Keep track of all the best Black Friday deals here.

Max

Price: $9.99/Month $2.99/Month

Buy Now

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.