Mavericks vs Kings live stream: Can you watch for free?

Locked right next to each other in the West standings, the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks meet today for a matchup that will have big-time implications on the NBA playoff picture.

This one is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT/truTV. If you don’t have cable or don’t have access to a TV, we’ve put together some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the Mavericks vs Kings Live Stream

Sling

Though Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” channel package doesn’t come with a free trial, it’s just $30 for your first month and then $40 per month after that. Either of those are much cheaper than any other streaming service that includes TNT, as “Sling Orange” does.

Of course, this only comes into play if you want to keep a streaming service longer than the free trial that those other services offer. But with “Sling Orange,” not only are you getting TNT, but you’re also getting all the ESPN channels. That means you’ll be able to watch the biggest NBA games, plus all of the women’s NCAA tournament and most of the men’s tourney. If you don’t have cable and you want a way to watch as much basketball as possible, this is your best option for the money.

Is There a Free Mavericks vs Kings Live Stream?

If you simply want to watch this game for free, or if you want a live-TV streaming service with a massive channel package, we have two options for you.

YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” includes TNT, as well as TBS, truTV, ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus channels in total. It’ll run you $58 per month for your first three month and then $73 per month after that, but it comes with a free five-day trial.

You can also try out DirecTV Stream. The cheapest channel package, “Entertainment,” comes with 75-plus channels, including TNT, TBS, truTV, ESPN and ESPN2. It’s a little bit more pricey at $80 per month, but it comes with a five-day free trial. Also, if you decide to keep it long-term, you can get some crazy value by including Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+. You’ll get them all for free for three months, which is a $168 value.

Watch the Mavericks vs Kings Live Stream on Max

All NBA on TNT games stream live on the B/R Sports add-on, which is available with a Max subscription. Max costs $10 per month, and the B/R add-on is another $10 per month, but the latter is currently being offered at no cost for a limited time. That means that all you need is a Max subscription–or $10–to watch this one.

Moreover, all NCAA tournament games that are televised TNT, TBS or truTV–that’s most of them–are available on Max, making this the perfect time to sign up.

Watch the Mavericks vs Kings Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN can get you access to any of the aforementioned streaming sites if you’re outside of the United States. Most streaming services are restricted by location, but a VPN hides your IP address, allowing you to sidestep these blocks and access content from other countries even if you’re abroad.

NordVPN doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also check out our list of the best VPN services for some alternatives.

