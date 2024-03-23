Mauricio Umansky Reacts To Paris Hilton's Viral Dig At Him: ‘She Did Us A Favor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mauricio Umansky is addressing Paris Hilton’s recent dig at him. The real estate mogul joined Access Daily with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover alongside his daughters Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky, both of whom he shares with “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards, as well as stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie, to promote Season 2 of the family’s hit Netflix show “Buying Beverly Hills.” Paris, who is Kyle’s niece, had called out Mauricio in a social media comment earlier this month after a teaser scene for the show went viral in which The Agency founder explained why he left real estate firm Hilton and Hyland, where Paris’ father Rick is a partner and founder. “The truth is – she did us a favor, thank you. I mean, she really just made it big news,” Mauricio told Mario and Kit, adding, “The truth is nothing went down - if you actually look at it, I didn’t say anything negative. I didn’t say anything bad, but I guess she just got upset and it ended up being a bigger deal than it needed to be. It was two businessmen making two business decisions, that’s it.” “Buying Beverly Hills” Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

