Maude Apatow Hit The Wall During ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Show, But Soldiered On
Maude Apatow has been accused of getting ahead because of her famous name. But a wall in her “Little Shop of Horrors” theater put a halt to that – at least, the head part.
Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, revealed on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers” that she suffered a concussion by running headlong into a wall. The incident came when she dashed offstage during the Broadway play.
The 25-year-old actress plays leading lady Audrey in “Little Shop.”
“Well, I’m always really kind of in a panic the entire time, and I was running offstage and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full-speed into the wall. And I got a concussion!”
Somehow, Apatow finished the evening’s performance.
“And then yeah, after the show I think the adrenaline wore off and I was like: “I need to go to the hospital. But I’m all good now!”
