Maude Apatow Hit The Wall During ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Show, But Soldiered On

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

Maude Apatow has been accused of getting ahead because of her famous name. But a wall in her “Little Shop of Horrors” theater put a halt to that – at least, the head part.

Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, revealed on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers” that she suffered a concussion by running headlong into a wall. The incident came when she dashed offstage during the Broadway play.

The 25-year-old actress plays leading lady Audrey in “Little Shop.”

“Well, I’m always really kind of in a panic the entire time, and I was running offstage and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full-speed into the wall. And I got a concussion!”

Somehow, Apatow finished the evening’s performance.

“And then yeah, after the show I think the adrenaline wore off and I was like: “I need to go to the hospital. But I’m all good now!”

