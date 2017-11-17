Matthew Weiner’s Book Tour Impacted by Sexual Harassment Allegations

Matthew Weiner, the creator of “Mad Men,” is on the road promoting his new book “Heather: The Totality.” But his tour has been impacted by allegations of sexual harassment made by writer Kater Gordon.

A Nov. 13 event to be held at Seattle University was canceled, as was a Nov. 12 event at Politics & Prose Bookstore in Washington D.C. An event scheduled for Thursday night in Santa Monica, organized by the group Live Talks, was set to feature Weiner being interviewed by writer Susan Orlean. But that event has also been canceled.

According to the Boston Globe, Weiner responded to a question about mentorship opportunities at a Nov. 9 event at the Brattle Theater sponsored Harvard Bookstore by defending himself against allegations made by Gordon — despite the fact that the questioner mentioned neither Gordon nor the allegations. Weiner was supposed to introduce a film screening after the Q&A but did not stay to do so. Boston TV journalist Jim Braude later tweeted that he was scheduled to interview Weiner the afternoon of the event about his book, but that Weiner canceled after Braude told him he would have to ask about Gordon’s accusation.

Of 11 events on the book tour, three have been canceled. The final event tomorrow night at Chevalier Books in Los Angeles, set to be moderated by “Orange is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, is still scheduled to take place.

Released Nov. 7, “Heather: The Totality” has received mixed reviews. According to a report published last week by the Information, Gordon claimed that while working with Weiner late one night in 2008, the “Mad Men” creator said she owed it to him to let him see her naked. A spokesperson for Weiner told the website: “He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague.”

Gordon and Weiner won a Primetime Emmy Award together in 2009 for writing on “Mad Men,” but Gordon has not worked in TV since being let go from her role as a staff writer on the show. She began her TV career as Weiner’s personal assistant.

Weiner is currently working on a new series, “The Romanoffs,” for Amazon Studios.

Related stories

Former 'Mad Men' Writer Accuses Matthew Weiner of Sexual Harassment

Amazon Pulls Plug on David O. Russell Project; 'Romanoffs' Moving Forward Without TWC

Matthew Weiner's 'Romanoffs' Adds Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Paul Reiser

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!