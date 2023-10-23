Matthew Vaughn Suggests Marvel Studios “Make Less Films & Concentrate On Making Them Great”
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
is no stranger to the superhero genre being the director of Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class and has a suggestion for Marvel Studios and DC as “superhero fatigue” continues to be a topic of conversation.
“I think at least DC is under; I think and [] they’ve got a good chance of popping, and hopefully, [Kevin] Feige will go back to less is more and make less films and concentrate on making them great,” Vaughn said in an interview with Screen Rant.
More from Deadline
Marvel's 'WandaVision' Spinoff 'Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' Gets New Logo
Matthew Vaughn Has Big Ideas On Ways To Change 'Superman' And 'Star Wars' Franchises
'Deadpool 3': Merc With A Mouth Moving Off May Release Date As Actors Strike Shakes Up 2024 Theatrical Schedule - The Dish
Vaughn also feels that superhero movies rely too much on CGI saying that it has “f***ed up everything as well because you feel like you’re watching a video game.”
“You’re not with the characters. Apart from Guardians, I still think Groot and the racoon are f***ing pieces of genius, that I feel so much for them. So I’ll be intrigued,” he added.
Vaughn was surprised by the box office results of The Flash which he “really enjoyed” when it was released earlier this year and wonders if it was superhero fatigue.
“What really freaked me out was that I really enjoyed The Flash,” Vaughn said. “I thought it was a really good film, right? And it died at the box office, right? And I’m like, Wait, hold on, this is a good movie. What happened? And I don’t know whether that was superhero fatigue; you’ve just seen it done. So even now that we’ve made it well, there was some really, really complicated, hard, and quite special, unique filmmaking in that film. Which I don’t think Muschietti got enough credit for what they pulled off.”
Best of Deadline
SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.