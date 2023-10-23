Matthew Vaughn Suggests Marvel Studios “Make Less Films & Concentrate On Making Them Great”

Matthew Vaughn is no stranger to the superhero genre being the director of Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class and has a suggestion for Marvel Studios and DC as “superhero fatigue” continues to be a topic of conversation.

“I think at least DC is under; I think James Gunn and [ Peter Safran ] they’ve got a good chance of popping, and hopefully, [Kevin] Feige will go back to less is more and make less films and concentrate on making them great,” Vaughn said in an interview with Screen Rant.

Vaughn also feels that superhero movies rely too much on CGI saying that it has “f***ed up everything as well because you feel like you’re watching a video game.”

“You’re not with the characters. Apart from Guardians, I still think Groot and the racoon are f***ing pieces of genius, that I feel so much for them. So I’ll be intrigued,” he added.

Vaughn was surprised by the box office results of The Flash which he “really enjoyed” when it was released earlier this year and wonders if it was superhero fatigue.

“What really freaked me out was that I really enjoyed The Flash,” Vaughn said. “I thought it was a really good film, right? And it died at the box office, right? And I’m like, Wait, hold on, this is a good movie. What happened? And I don’t know whether that was superhero fatigue; you’ve just seen it done. So even now that we’ve made it well, there was some really, really complicated, hard, and quite special, unique filmmaking in that film. Which I don’t think Muschietti got enough credit for what they pulled off.”

