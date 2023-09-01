‘The Matthew Shepard Story’ documentary to premiere 25 years after tragic anti-LGBTQ hate crime

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s tragic death, a new documentary has been announced to honor the posthumous impact made by the gay college student, who died after being abducted, beaten and left for dead in Laramie, Wyoming.

Investigation Discovery announced Thursday that “The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime” will premiere Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Featuring interviews with friends and allies, local journalists and community members, and even celebrities who were deeply affected by Shepard’s story — including Rosie O’Donnell, Andrew Rannells and Adam Lambert — the film will shine a light on “the worst anti-gay hate crimes in American history as well as a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights,” according to its description.

“Matthew’s story remains just as heart-wrenching and relevant today as it was 25 years ago,” ID chief Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. “This tragedy ignited an incredibly emotional and influential chapter in the fight against LGBTQ+ discrimination that brought great progress. By revisiting Matthew’s story, we hope to educate a whole new generation and underscore the power love and acceptance play in continuing the fight against violence and discrimination in all its forms.”

Shepard, who died on Oct. 12, 1998, was just 21 when he was brutally beaten to death in a remote area east of Laramie. Five days before, his attackers pretended to be gay in order to gain the University of Wyoming student’s confidence and then rob and kill him.

Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson are both serving life sentences after pleading guilty to the hate crime.

After much lobbying, the Matthew Shepard James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act — the first federal law to criminalize violence against members of the LGBTQ community — was passed and signed by Congress on Oct. 29, 2009.

Byrd Jr., who also died in 1998, was a Black victim of a racially motivated hate crime in East Texas.