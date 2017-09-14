Matthew Rhys saw a shirt he really liked on the red carpet ... so he took it

Matthew Rhys and girlfriend (and The Americans co-star) Keri Russell made quite the appearance at the Mother! New York premiere on Wednesday night.

The couple joined the screening with Mother! stars Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence, and Lawrence’s boyfriend, the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky. They showed up rocking similar getups, wearing all black — almost head to toe.

According to Daily Mail, things got interesting when Rhys, hanging out on the red carpet, decided that he wanted to change up his wardrobe. He spotted a guest wearing a T-shirt that he very much admired (probably due to the pop of color), so he proposed a trade.

Matthew Rhys swapped shirts with a guest at the “Mother!” premiere. (Photo: Getty Images) More

As if that weren’t awesome enough, the man happily accepted. To spice things up even more, they decided to strip — right there, in front of everyone.

Matthew Rhys strips on the red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Read More