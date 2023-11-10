Matthew Perry's Official Death Certificate Released Nearly 2 Weeks After He Died

Matthew Perry's official death certificate has been released. On Thursday, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revealed the "Friends" actor's cause of death has been differed after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28. In the certificate obtained by Access Hollywood, officials state that an autopsy has been performed, but authorities told NBC News last month the initial findings are inconclusive pending toxicology results. The document also states that the 54-year-old was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. His final resting place is near the Warner Bros. Studios lot where he filmed his hit sitcom for a decade. A private funeral service was held for Matthew on Nov. 3.

