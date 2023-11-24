Matthew Perry's Favorite 'Friends' Episode Was One Of Chandler's Least Chatty

One of Matthew Perry’s most cherished “Friends” episodes was also one of his quietest.

Though Perry’s character Chandler Bing was known for his fast-talking quips, the actor called his tongue-tied performance in Season 1’s “The One With the Blackout” his favorite episode back in a 2022 interview.

Perry, who died last month, explained what the performance meant to him in greater detail in his 2004 interview with Entertainment Weekly, which was republished by People magazine this week.

In the 1994 episode, a speechless Chandler finds himself stuck in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre amid a citywide power outage.

“The interesting thing about that episode was I didn’t speak much; it was mostly in voiceover,” Perry reflected. “We prerecorded what I said, and I had to react.”

The sitcom star said his scene partner made it easy for him to seem stupefied, however.

“Let’s face it: Jill Goodacre is hot, so it wasn’t that difficult,” he said, adding, “I [remember] spitting my gum out, and it stuck to the wall. It was my choice to just stay frozen in fear and embarrassment.”

Matthew Perry, shown her at the 1995 NBC Fall Preview in New York, looked back on one of his favorite

Matthew Perry, shown her at the 1995 NBC Fall Preview in New York, looked back on one of his favorite "Friends" episodes in an 2004 Entertainment Weekly interview, which was republished this week by People magazine.

He also said watching his “Friends” peers Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer made him realize the show had something special.

“What was great about that night was that I was also able to watch the other three quarters of the show, which was these five great actors doing ensemble work that was amazing. This was the first time I realized, ‘Gee, this is really clicking.’”

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Oct. 28. He was 54.

His “Friends” co-stars shared a joint statement days after, writing, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Related...