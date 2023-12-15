'Friends' star Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed

Matthew Perry's cause of death has been released.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner on Friday revealed that the late "Friends" actor died from "the acute effects of ketamine."

"Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident," the medical examiner's office said in a statement.

Perry died at 54 years old in October. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to USA TODAY that firefighters responded to Perry's Pacific Palisades home at 4:07 p.m. on Oct. 28 and found "an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi."

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival," Nicholas Prange, an LAFD spokesperson, told USA TODAY in a statement on Oct. 30.

This story is developing.

'This one has cut deep': Entire 'Friends' cast shares their memories with Perry in touching tributes

Coping with a sudden loss: Perry once said his death would 'shock' but not 'surprise' people

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matthew Perry cause of death revealed: How 'Friends' star died