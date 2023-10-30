‘Matthew Perry: Thanks For Being A Friend’ Tribute Special Set To Air On Nick At Nite To Commemorate ‘Friends’ Star

Matthew Perry will be commemorated at Nick at Nite with a tribute special titled Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend set to air on Sunday, Oct 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The special comes following the death of the Friends star on Saturday and will feature never-before-seen interviews with Perry, behind-the-scenes moments from the set over the past 35 years, and stories about Perry’s best moments as Chandler Bing and his unbreakable bond with his co-stars.

After the half-hour special airs, Nick at Nite will air fan-favorite episodes of Friends featuring Perry in his iconic role as Chandler Bing. Episodes will continue to air all next week through Sunday, Nov. 5, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



Friends debuted in 1994 and follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends while they navigate their way through their twenties living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).



Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman , who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The trio released a statement following news of Perry’s passing which reads in part, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

