Matthew Perry Splits from Fiancée Molly Hurwitz: 'Sometimes Things Just Don't Work Out'

Taylor Hill/Getty

Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz are going their separate ways.

The Friends star has called off his engagement to the literary manager, PEOPLE can exclusively report.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged," Perry told PEOPLE at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

getty; Matthew Perry/instagram

RELATED: The Friends Cast Is the Ultimate Cast Goals: "We're Connected No Matter What"

The sad news of Perry and Hurwitz's split comes on the heels of the premiere of the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which saw Perry getting back together with his former costars from the hit NBC sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all appeared in the special, which is now streaming on HBO Max. It was filmed on the beloved sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California.

Though it was only the second time the core six stars had been back together since the show's finale 17 year prior, they all picked right up where they left off.

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc, 53, told PEOPLE ahead of the special's premiere. "We pick up right where we left off."

Perry agreed, insisting the chemistry that still exists between them all is "magic."