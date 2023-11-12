Matthew Perry’s Official Death Certificate Out, No Cause Listed Yet
Matthew Perry’s official death certificate was released Thursday, but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health listed the cause of death as deferred pending toxicology reports.
Perry was found dead at age 54 in his Pacific Palisades hot tub on Oct. 28.
Officials indicated an autopsy has been performed, but the certificate contained no new information.
The document also states that Perry was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. A private funeral service was held for Matthew on Nov. 3.
