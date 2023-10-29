Matthew Perry’s Hopes On His Legacy Are Revived In Social Media Circulation

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death on Saturday, prior comments about how he wanted to be remembered have resurfaced and are recirculating.

Speaking on the Q with Tom Power podcast in 2022 to promote his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry talked about his hopes for his posthumous legacy.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” Perry said. “And (my) paramount thing is that (I) want to help people,” he added. “That’s what I want. The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it,” he said.

Despite that, Perry was well aware of how his obituary would read, as he related in a another post circulating on the social media site X.

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web…but when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

Among his accomplishments, Perry leaves behind the Perry House in Malibu, a sober-living facility for men.He also wrote The End of Longing, a play which he said “is a personal message to the world, an exaggerated form of me as a drunk. I had something important to say to people like me, and to people who love people like me,” he wrote in his memoir.

