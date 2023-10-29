Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star and TV Legend, Dead at 54

Matthew Perry , the legendary sitcom star best known for playing Chandler Bing on “ Friends ,” has died at 54, the Los Angeles Times reports. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in what is believed to be a drowning incident.

Perry rose to international stardom for “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994 and 2004. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2002, and the show continues to be remembered for having one of the great ensemble casts in sitcom history.

More to come…

