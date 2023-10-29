Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star and TV Legend, Dead at 54
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
, the legendary sitcom star best known for playing Chandler Bing on “,” has died at 54, the Los Angeles Times reports. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in what is believed to be a drowning incident.
Perry rose to international stardom for “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994 and 2004. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2002, and the show continues to be remembered for having one of the great ensemble casts in sitcom history.
More from IndieWire
'The Enfield Poltergeist' Recreates a Haunting - and Some Terrifyingly Specific '70s Design Choices
More to come…
Best of IndieWire
Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 54 Films the Director Wants You to See
The Best LGBTQ Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now
Nicolas Winding Refn's Favorite Films: 37 Movies the Director Wants You to See
Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.