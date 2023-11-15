Matthew Perry’s death certificate released 3 weeks after star’s sudden passing

Matthew Perry’s death certificate was released Tuesday, just over three weeks after the “Friends” star was discovered dead in his hot tub at age 54.

The five-time Emmy nominee died at 4:17 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to the certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health media and obtained by Deadline.

Though the beloved actor was initially reported to have succumbed to an accidental drowning, his cause of death is listed as deferred pending toxicology reports. On the heels of his passing, it was reported that the toxicology results were expected to take anywhere from six weeks to six months.

Though officials suggested an autopsy had already been performed, no new information was listed on the certificate, per the outlet.

Those close to Perry, who was open about his struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism, have come out in the wake of his death to confirm he was sober and in good spirits at the end.

The “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” author was laid to rest on Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in a funeral attended by his “Friends” family — co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The cast, who was known to be close both on- and off-screen, released a joint statement in the wake of his death, which they said left them “all so utterly devastated.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

