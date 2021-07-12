Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome Baby Girl Phoenix Monroe: 'Our Family Is Now Complete'

Matthew Morrison family

Matthew Morrison has a happy family of four!

The Glee alum, 42, and his wife Renee welcomed their second baby, daughter Phoenix Monroe Morrison, on Monday, June 28, at 12:08 p.m., they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing the first photos of their new addition as they pose with their 3½-year-old son Revel James Makai.

The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 1.5 oz., and measured 21 inches long at birth.

"We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!" the parents tell PEOPLE in a statement.

Morrison, whose album Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison is out now, revealed in April that he and Renee were expecting, sharing a video on his Instagram Story that showed the pair dancing as she displayed her bare baby bump. Text on the slide read "Baby loading..." as Morrison sang to his pregnant wife's stomach.

Their pregnancy news came after they had been open about experiencing past miscarriages. Morrison told PEOPLE in March 2020 that they've "had a few miscarriages along the way trying to have a second baby, and it's not fun stuff."

"But it has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express. So I think it has really bonded us together a lot more," he added at the time.

Sharing how parenthood has shown him a new side of his wife, the American Horror Story: 1984 actor said, "I feel like I have a whole new wife." The couple tied the knot in October 2014.

"Seeing her come into her power as a woman has been, I think, transformational for our whole family," he said. "She is such a leader and really just creating these movements and stuff with her speaking and really trying to empower other women and talking about things that a lot of women go through but are scared to talk about it, like miscarriage."

On June 9, Morrison shared a sweet photo of his pregnant wife and their son, sharing his excitement about meeting their second child, adding that they were waiting until the birth to find out the sex of the baby.

"It's just wild! Watching this woman whom I love more than anything, growing a human being! I'm in awe of the peace that she embodies with every kick, every cramp," he wrote in the caption. "We have talked to Revel, consistently, about being a big brother and he is reeling with excitement. He kisses Mama's belly several times a day."