Matthew Morrison exits 'So You Think You Can Dance' after failure to comply with competition production protocols

Matthew Morrison is leaving "So You Think You Can Dance" after appearing for four episodes on the competition series. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Matthew Morrison has left So You Think You Can Dance after failing to follow competition production protocols. The former Glee star was serving as a judge on Season 17 of the dance competition series.

In a statement, Morrison said, “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

The show began airing its current season on May 18 with judges Morrison, JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Morrison will appear in four episodes.

Yahoo reached out to FOX Network about the Dr. Seuss' the Grinch Musical star’s departure. A Fox representative told Yahoo, “We will soon announce a new judge to join JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15th featuring the top finalists performing for America’s vote."

SYTYCD Season 17 was originally supposed to air in 2020. The reality dance competition series stopped production due to health and safety restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This marked the first time the series missed its premiere date since its start in 2005. The series took a three year hiatus before returning in 2022.

The season was originally slated to star judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. In April 2022, Newsweek reported that the reality series was replacing its entire judges panel.

That same month, Siwa revealed that she would be joining the series via Instagram.

"FINALLY," the Dance Moms alum wrote. "So You Think You Can Dance is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge! It's such an honor to be a part of this shows come back!!! Don't miss the season premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th the day before my bday, best bday present ever!"

So You Think You Can Dance is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment.