Matthew Modine Shares Why He’ll Officiate At ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown has asked her on-screen father, Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, to officiate at her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

Modine plays “Papa” to Brown’s character Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, and now he has confirmed he will step up in real life.

He told Access Daily he had already prepared the vows: “I have one of those licences to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea.

He added that the couple “loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife”.

The star of Full Metal Jacket, Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises has previously officiated at another wedding, and he called it “such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Modine and Brown will appear in the forthcoming fifth season of the Netflix blockbuster, which has been billed its final outing.



No date has been revealed for Brown’s wedding to Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi. The couple have been together since 2021 and announced their engagement in 2023.

Bongiovi, who will appear in forthcoming rom-com Sweethearts directed by Jordan Weiss, has also been cast in the musical movie Rockbottom, following the fortunes of a fictitious 1980s hair metal band.

