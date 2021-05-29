  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matthew McConaughey weighs in on masks: 'short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom'

Elise Brisco
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matthew McConaughey recently called out what he called the "politicized" dispute over mask wearing to protect against COVID-19. 

The Oscar-winning actor, rumored to be considering throwing his hat in the Texas governor race, talked about the importance of making sacrifices for "larger rewards tomorrow" during a Thursday-aired interview on "The Carlos Watson Show." The "Dallas Buyers Club" star used the debate over mask wearing as an example and said he doesn't believe people are really scared of a "little cotton thing." 

"I'm not believing you really feel (a mask) takes away your identity and your freedom," McConaughey told Watson. "This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom." 

Mask mandate compliance during the coronavirus pandemic has sparked debates and protests throughout the country. In previous recommendations, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wearing masks slows the spread of COVID-19, but some individuals refused to wear masks. 

More: Viral videos show anti-mask protest at Phoenix's Christown Spectrum Mall

Matthew McConaughey called out anti-maskers saying he can&#39;t believe people are scared of a
Matthew McConaughey called out anti-maskers saying he can't believe people are scared of a

"There's no data that says it's not a good thing, no data that says it's harmful. Let's all take one for the team here." McConaughey added during the interview. 

More: CDC lifts indoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people. What does it actually mean?

The 51-year-old stressed the importance of masks earlier this year after mask mandates were to be lifted in Texas. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on March 2 he was moving to "open Texas 100%" and would issue an executive order to rescind most of his earlier orders, including the July 2 statewide mask requirement. McConaughey said he was "dumbfounded" by Abbott's decision in a March interview with "CBS This Morning."

More: Matthew McConaughey says he was 'dumbfounded' by Texas governor's decision to lift mask mandate

"I just want to remind, not only Texans, but everybody out there, it's not the mask we're afraid of, c'mon," McConaughey said at the time. "It's the word 'mandate.' Let's not let the word 'mandate' get in the way of practical use of this little tool called a mask."

More: Many of us didn't touch during the pandemic: Is it safe to hug again?

The CDC earlier in May updated its guidance regarding masks for fully vaccinated people. For the most part, those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors, according to the CDC. The agency also said fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors, even in crowded spaces. 

CDC guidelines say fully vaccinated people must still wear a mask in health care settings, transportation hubs such as airports and stations, and public transportation. That includes planes, buses and trains traveling into, within or outside of the U.S. as part of a federal mask mandate that was extended to Sept. 13. 

Contributing: Jenna Ryu, Adrianna Rodriguez

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matthew McConaughey: Masks lead to 'long-term freedom'

Recommended Stories

  • Hurry! All four Apple AirPods are on sale for Memorial Day — at their lowest prices of the year

    Even the sleek Apple AirPods Max are deeply discounted — go ahead, you deserve a treat.

  • Politician seen urinating on camera weeks after appearing naked in video meeting

    William Amos says it was ‘accidental’ but admits behaviour ‘was completely unacceptable’

  • Usman Khan: The lying extremist who fooled the system

    Such was Usman Khan's reputation as a dangerous extremist that even those who invited him to the fateful Learning Together event at Fishmongers' Hall referred to him as "High Risk Khan". Throughout his time in prison for plotting a terror attack, he was classified as one of the country's 70 most dangerous inmates, and was assessed as being a greater risk when he was released than when he was jailed. During the inquest, Amy Ludlow, the co-founder of Learning Together said: "People used to call him ‘High Risk Khan’. He didn’t hide the fact of his conviction or his high-risk status.” Despite this nobody spotted the danger of allowing him to travel unaccompanied to an event in London where tragically he murdered Jack Merrit and Saskia Jones. Born in Stoke on Trent in 1991, the sixth of seven children, Khan was a troubled teenager who had dropped out of school by the age of 14. Around that time he fell in with a group of angry young Muslims who manned stalls in the town's market promoting an extreme version of the religion. Khan soon earned a reputation among the group as someone who was utterly uncompromising, becoming notorious for shouting abuse at homosexuals and calling non-believers "dogs".

  • Canadian Lawmaker Caught Naked On Video Call Has Another Mortifying Virtual Moment

    “I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them," William Amos said of his second virtual gaffe.

  • Kate Hudson Just Learned About Matthew McConaughey's Possible Run for Texas Governor: 'This Is Really Shocking!'

    Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey famously starred together in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold

  • Is history repeating itself over unlocking amid a new variant?

    Imagine for a moment that the year is 2022 and Dominic Cummings is giving evidence to MPs about the controversial events of nine months earlier. A new Covid variant was taking hold in Britain back in that rain-sodden month of May 2021. Case numbers were rising, but hospitalisations and deaths were not. Scientists were urging Boris Johnson to play it safe and extend restrictions, businesses were screaming for normality to return. For the 2022 version of Mr Cummings, the right decision was no doubt staring Mr Johnson in the face. So simple! So obvious! Except that May 2021 is where we all are right now, and the right way forward is not obvious at all. Open up, and deaths might rise, costing lives that could have been saved. Delay “freedom day” and businesses might go to the wall needlessly. Only after the decision has been made will Mr Johnson know if he got it right. Which is exactly where he was in September last year. Mr Cummings’ portrayal on Wednesday of a Prime Minister who turned his back on reason, choosing to “hit and hope” rather than following irrefutable evidence, was a form of revisionism, according to those who lived through the frenetic late summer weeks in Government. Then, as now, it was not at all clear which way the virus was going to go. Then, as now, conflicting predictions and advice were landing on the Prime Minister’s desk. But then, unlike now, it was unclear when or even if a vaccine would be available, and in what quantities. Someone was going to turn out to be right and someone was going to turn out to be wrong, but, crucially, they could not know they were right, because they were guessing, a point which was lost on Mr Cummings when he accused Mr Johnson of being unfit for office.

  • Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., putting the last touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. The changes would need to be approved before midnight on Sunday, when the GOP-controlled Legislature wraps up a session dominated by Republicans muscling through staunchly conservative measures pertaining to guns, abortion and how race can be taught in public schools. Democrats have virtually no path to stop it from passing, thereby putting Republicans on the brink of a major victory in their nationwide campaign to impose new voting restrictions driven by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who nursed a seething hatred of his California workplace amassed an arsenal and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home he tried to burn down before killing nine co-workers at a rail yard, authorities said after searching the residence. Samuel James Cassidy's home in San Jose was a hoarder's nest of clutter and weaponry that included 12 guns, nearly two dozen cans of gasoline and a dozen or more suspected Molotov cocktails, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Friday. The cache was in addition to the three 9 mm handguns that Cassidy, 57, brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • Matthew McConaughey Wants to Make a "Long-Term Difference" If He Runs for Governor of Texas | THR News

    Matthew McConaughey continues to give a glimpse into what his leadership might look like as he mulls running to be the next governor of Texas.

  • Salma Hayek Has No Plans to Stop Posting Bikini Photos: "I Have No Shame on It"

    The 54-year-old actress said sharing the selfies has been "liberating."

  • Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photos of son to celebrate high school graduation

    Parker has marveled at her son's achievement and all that awaits him as he leaves this chapter of his life behind.

  • Lady Gaga’s Poolside Instagram Sets the Mood for the Long Weekend

    The singer lounged casually in a sexy, thong bikini.

  • Peter Fonda’s Legendary Harley Chopper From ‘Easy Rider’ Is Going Up for Auction

    The motorcycle is a heavily modified 1952 Harley that was used to film the counterculture classic.

  • Megan Fox Looked Like a Barbie at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Internet Loves It

    Barbie and Ken hit the red carpet.

  • Ratings, polling don’t help Aaron Rodgers’ case to host Jeopardy!

    Early last month, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wisely emerged for a media tour aimed at goosing the ratings for his two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy! If it helped, it didn’t help enough. Via Sports Business Journal, Rodgers’ ratings during his two-week run trail those generated by Jeopardy! master contestant Ken Jennings and executive producer [more]

  • Eva Longoria Gives Summertime Inspo in Chic Shirtdress and Leather Slide Sandals

    Midi dresses and minimalist sandals are the perfect summer look.

  • Kylie Jenner Goes Into 'Do Not Disturb' Mode as She Lounges in a Revealing Crochet Bikini

    The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is starting Memorial Day weekend a little bit early by relaxing at the pool

  • We Just Found Out What the Future of 'Blue Bloods' Will Be

    If you're a fan of the Reagan family, prepare yourself now.

  • Halle Berry's 5 pillars of health to look and feel good, from keto to collagen to core workouts

    Halle Berry, 54, told Insider that she, too, struggled to stay motivated during the pandemic, but some constants help her "realize eternal beauty."

  • Demi Lovato Debuted a Mullet on Their First Red Carpet Since Coming Out as Nonbinary

    Plus the celeb-favorite blazer with no shirt.