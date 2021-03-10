Gov. Matthew McConaughey? Actor says it's 'a true consideration'

Matthew McConaughey watches a University of Texas football game on Nov. 29, 2019 in Austin, Tex. (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey could be the next celebrity-turned-politican.

On Tuesday, as he discussed his book Greenlights on The Balanced Voice, the podcast for Crime Stoppers of Houston, host and CEO Rania Mankarious said Texans would be "very happy" to see him run for governor. She teased that he didn't have to respond.

McConaughey did anyway. "It's a true consideration," he said seriously. (It happens at about 22:50 in the video below.)

The Oscar-winning actor and Just Keep Livin Foundation philanthropist, who was born in the state's town of Uvalde, hinted in November that he might one day run for office there.

"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," McConaughey said at the time. "And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

While he later told Stephen Colbert that he wasn't interested in becoming a professional politician, he continued to be vocal about what's wrong with the state of it in 2021. In November, he told Russell Brand on his podcast that the subject has simply become too polarizing, with the elite in Hollywood and the Northeast versus everyone else.

McConaughey explained that someone had recently told him that there was a reason dead armadillos were found in the middle of the road.

"I said, 'Let me tell ya something, buddy. I'm walking down the yellow line and the armadillos are running free, having a great time.' I said, 'You know why? The two vehicles on either side of the political aisle are so far apart, their f****** tires aren't even on the pavement anymore.' It's free over here. There's plenty of room."

He described his philosophy as, "Let's get aggressively centric."

