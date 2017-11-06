Matthew McConaughey spends his birthday giving out Thanksgiving turkeys

It was Matthew McConaughey’s 48th birthday at the weekend, but rather than spending it in a hot tub full of A-listers, he went round handing out Thanksgiving turkeys instead.

The ‘Interstellar’ star gave the townspeople of Lawrenceburg in Kentucky the shock of their lives, as he joined 250 other volunteers in giving away over 4,500 birds for the festive holiday.

He was visiting the Wild Turkey distillery (for whom he makes adverts), which was organising the charity drive, and posted a film on his Facebook page.





#WildTurkeyGivesBack Posted by Matthew McConaughey on Saturday, November 4, 2017

In all, everyone in Lawrenceburg got a free turkey, ahead of the annual holiday on November 23 (so better get it in the freezer, ideally).

“Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” he said to fellow volunteers.

“I think it’s kinda scientific and here’s kind of living proof of it right here this morning. Let’s go make some people happy and put some smiles on some faces, deliver some turkeys, there’s some people that are gonna be happy to get ’em. Just keep livin’, thanks for being here.”









Plenty of local folks managed to snag pictures with him too, so that’s an added bonus.

