Matthew McConaughey Leads Crowd of People Through Los Angeles While Filming Salesforce Commercial

Matthew McConaughey was spotted stepping in front of the camera in Los Angeles Saturday.

Looking suave in a baby blue suit, the actor, 52, marched along a downtown street followed by a mob of extras. He also sported a white button-down and beige shoes, a casual but-classy look.

The scene for Salesforce commercial, with whom he is a brand partner, featured businessmen and women, construction workers and a firefighter, among other professions. McConaughey was at their head, looking determined.

The pics come on the heels of the announcement that McConaughey's film Dallas Sting would be shelved for good, only six weeks ahead of principal photography.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production company Skydance Media scrapped the project — a biographical movie based on Bill Kinder, a legendary women's soccer coach from the '80s, with McConaughey playing Kinder.

The outlet reported that producers on the film reportedly received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."

According to The Daily Mail, the movie was scrapped after anonymous allegations against Kinder, 83, were sent to the production company. In a letter from an unknown source, Kinder was accused of calling players by "inappropriate nicknames" and touching one player "outside their clothes" 40 years ago, The Mail reported.

Talking to the outlet, the coach denied the accusations and said the letter "was pretty cryptic."

"There was nothing there, nothing ever happened," Kinder said.

Skydance Media did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did McConaughey's rep.

A survivor of sexual abuse, McConaughey has written about his experience in his 2020 memoir Greenlights. He also spoke about his experience with consent in an appearance on the premiere episode of Amanda de Cadenet's new podcast The Conversation: About the Men on Sept. 19.

The actor was asked by Cadenet, 50, about how he knew the right way to approach sexual situations as he moved through adolescence.

McConaughey said his parents taught him to be respectful in such situations and credited his father with teaching him about consent.

"[My father is] talking to me as his son, as a male in this situation and speaking to me about a heterosexual relationship," the actor recalled in a clip from the episode, exclusive to PEOPLE. "He says, 'If you ever feel the girl the female hesitate, stop.'"