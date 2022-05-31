Matthew McConaughey brings his family to Uvalde memorial

McConaughey snaps a photo of the heartbreaking scene. (Photo: Twitter)

Matthew McConaughey on Monday visited the homemade memorial that residents in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas have built outside Robb Elementary School in the days since 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed there.

The Oscar winner had his family, including his wife Camila Alves and their three kids: son Levi, 13; daughter Vida, 12; and 9-year-old son Livingston, by his side. His brother, Rooster, was part of the group, too.

Photos that CNN reporter Omar Jimenez posted on Twitter showed McConaughey and the others standing solemnly at the site, where people have placed flowers, personalized crosses and signs for the loved ones they lost.

The Oscar winner was in Uvalde on Friday, too. He popped up in a photo that U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez, a Republican who represents the city in Congress, shared of himself meeting with school district staff. Phoenix news station Fox 10 reported that the actor appeared at the Uvalde Civic Center.

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things.



The Dallas Buyers Club star, who has suggested that he might run for Texas governor one day, called for Americans to "take a longer and deeper look in the mirror" and ask what "small sacrifices" people are willing to make to ensure our neighborhoods are safer.

"As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs," McConaughey wrote. "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."