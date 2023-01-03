Matthew Lawrence and TLC’s Chilli are dating, and ‘90s fans are excited

Actor Matthew Lawrence and TLC singer Chilli are the first new celebrity couple of 2023.

TODAY.com has confirmed that Lawrence and Chilli, who both became stars in the early 1990s, are dating.

A rep for Chilli confirmed the singer's new relationship with Matthew Lawrence. (David Becker / Rick Kern / Getty Images)

Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan, spoke about the singer’s budding romance in a People article published on Jan. 3.

Jordan told the publication that the 51-year-old musician, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, and the “Boy Meets World” actor started seeing each other before Thanksgiving and that they spent that holiday and Christmas together in Atlanta with her family.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan shared. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The rep’s statement comes a few days after the “No Scrubs” singer went Instagram official with Lawrence, 42, on Dec. 31.

To celebrate New Year’s Eve, the couple uploaded a joint Instagram post of them dancing and singing along to the A-ha hit “Take on Me” while wearing matching onesie pajamas.

Next to the clip, which used the same special effects seen in the Norwegian band’s 1985 music video, they included the hashtags #Newyearsshenanigans, #onesiegang and #wecute in the caption.

Fans and celebrity friends celebrated the pair in the comments.

Former “Boy Meets World” co-star Danielle Fishel wrote, “This makes me very happy!!” with two heart emoji.

One fan said, “This is the most 90s thing ever and I love it.”

Another cheered, “My 90s heart is bursting with joy for both of you!”

Lawrence’s new romance is his first public relationship since his divorce from former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke last year.

The choreographer, 38, filed for divorce on Feb. 18, 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. In the documents, which were obtained by NBC News, she listed the date of separation as Jan. 7, 2022.

Burke and Lawrence had been married since May 2019.

Chilli shares 25-year-old son Tron with former partner and producer Dallas Austin.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com