A Matter of Life and Death: 4K restoration trailer (exclusive)

Following its international premiere at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival, a new 4K restoration of Powell and Pressburger’s 1946 classic 'A Matter of Life and Death' will be released in cinemas across the UK and selected international territories from 8 December 2017.

A Matter of Life and Death follows airman and would-be poet, Peter Carter (David Niven) who in the last days of the war miraculously survives when he bails out of his damaged plane without a parachute, after confiding his innermost secrets to a radio operator, June (Kim Hunter). By the time the Next World realises its mistake, Peter has fallen in love with June. The film culminates in a vast heavenly trial, in which Peter's counsel, Dr Reeves, defends his client and England against the prosecution, an American schoolteacher who was the first to fall in the American War of Independence.