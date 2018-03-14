Matt Smith was paid more than Claire Foy in The Crown, producers admit

In spite of playing the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, the show’s producers have admitted that Matt Smith earned more money than Wolf Hall star Claire Foy.

Speaking at a TV conference in Jerusalem, the show’s co-producer Suzanne Mackie said that Smith got a higher wage because of his notoriety from Doctor Who.

However, it was stressed that the matter will be resolved in the future.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” said Mackie (per Variety).

According to reports, Foy was paid £28,000 per episode for the show, which follows the Queen’s story through the 50s and 60s.

It has not been revealed how much Smith, who played Prince Philip, was paid.

Foy’s role is set to be taken over by Broadchurch star Olivia Colman as the action on screen moves into the 70s, with Smith’s character to be re-cast too.

It’s just the latest example of female characters being paid less in the TV and movie businesses, despite have equal – or in this case top – billing to their male counterparts.

The was outrage when it emerged that Mark Wahlberg had been paid millions for the re-shoots necessary for the movie All The Money In The World.

Wahlberg, who did not have re-shoots written into his contract, was reportedly paid $1.5 million for coming back on set, while Williams received her SAG-AFTRA minimum wage of $80 a day.

