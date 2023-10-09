Matt Rogers Unveils His BravoCon Bucket List Item

During the After Show, Ubah Hassan from The Real Housewives of New York City praises her castmate Brynn Whitfield for her exceptional wingwoman abilities, especially when it comes to aiding Jenna Lyons in the dating scene. Also, comedian and singer Matt Rogers unveils his top BravoCon bucket list item: a candid heart-to-heart with Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Contrary to popular belief, Matt clarifies that he doesn't harbor animosity towards Teresa; instead, he genuinely wants the best for her and isn't afraid to address any concerns he may have – all in the spirit of rooting for her success.

