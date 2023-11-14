Matt LeBlanc Pays Tribute To Late Co-Star Matthew Perry: “It Is With A Heavy Heart I Say Goodbye”

Matt LeBlanc has paid a touching tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry. “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” adding with a bit of humor, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

LeBlanc is the first Friends cast member to release a personal statement about Perry’s sudden passing on October 28. They earlier released a group statement two days after his death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said in a statement. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Perry was found dead by his assistant in a hot tub at his home on October 28. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has listed the cause of death as deferred pending toxicology reports.

Perry is best known for playing the sassy and snappy, but affable Chandler Bing on Friends during the hit Warner Bros. TV series’ 10-season run on NBC.

