Matt Lauer, NBC News refute Ronan Farrow book claims in new statements

On the eve of Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill being released, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim says the network has “nothing to hide.”

Farrow was on The View and CBS This Morning on Monday to tout his book, in which he claims that the network suppressed allegations of sexual misconduct by Today’s Matt Lauer and disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. (The network has continuously denied this.) The investigative reporter claims he discovered secret nondisclosure agreements and settlements NBC made with Lauer accusers years before his 2017 firing. Farrow also alleged that the network quashed his story about Weinstein despite what he said was solid reporting.

On The View, Farrow and the co-hosts discussed the rape allegation against Lauer by NBC News producer Brooke Nevils. (Lauer denied the allegation in a statement last week, say it was “consensual.”) Farrow also said Ann Curry — who publicly supported Nevils — detailed to him in the book how she reported Lauer to NBC brass for another allegation of workplace sexual misconduct involving a different colleague. (Curry was pushed out as Lauer’s Today co-host in 2012.) Farrow also talked about the “seven-figure settlement” he said Nevils made with NBC earlier this year “to ensure that she can never speak about NBC executives and what they did or didn’t know about this.”

.@RonanFarrow discusses the allegations against former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer he details in his new book #CatchAndKill: "I will let the facts stand on their own." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/Secd4Sm6lC — The View (@TheView) October 14, 2019

Hours earlier on CBS This Morning, Farrow said that while NBC execs deny any payouts to Lauer accusers prior to his firing in 2017, he uncovered what the company called "enhanced severance,” which he said were “arrangements to shut up women with allegations of misconduct within this company. And that's something we saw at CBS, [and] other media companies.”

He said that many of the sources in the book are NBC journalists and that they are “anguished over what's happening right now and some of the lies that are being put out by their own corporate leadership,” referring to Oppenheim and NBC News chairman Andy Lack. He insisted that his book is “meticulously fact-checked work,” adding, "we're very confident in it."

A new statement from Lauer was read during the segment. Through his lawyer, Lauer said, “Ronan Farrow continues his attempt to monetize the #MeToo movement, using salacious allegations as promotional trinkets to sell his book. Matt never exposed himself to anyone. This ridiculous story has been shopped around for years. Many allegations that are being circulated were never raised during any fact-checking process. And despite repeated requests for an advance copy of this book, we have not been provided one, while many media outlets have. Matt will have more to say at an appropriate time, but he will not take part in the marketing circus for this book.”

Also read on CBS This Morning was part of a new rebuttal from Oppenheim. Yahoo Entertainment has since obtained the entire memo that Oppenheim sent to the NBC News organization this morning.

It started with, “Dear Colleagues: Matt Lauer's actions were abhorrent, and the anger and sadness he caused continue to this day. As we've said since the moment he was fired, his abuses should never have happened.”

It went on to say, “Ronan Farrow's book takes that undeniable fact and twists it into a lie — alleging we were a ‘company with a lot of secrets,’” he wrote before adding, “We have no secrets and nothing to hide.”

It continued, “Now that we’ve read Farrow’s book, it’s clear — his smear rests on the allegation that NBC’s management knew about and took steps to hide Matt Lauer’s misconduct before his firing in November of 2017. Without that, he has no basis on which to rest his second conspiracy theory — that his Harvey Weinstein reporting was squashed to protect Lauer.