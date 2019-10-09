Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Annette Roque Breaks Her Silence on Rape Allegation

Matt Lauer‘s ex-wife Annette Roque is speaking out for the first time since sexual assault allegations were first lodged against the disgraced TV anchor in 2017.

A day after Lauer, 61, was accused of rape by his former NBC News colleague Brooke Nevils in an excerpt of Ronan Farrow‘s new book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, out Oct. 15, Roque broke her silence in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“In response to your inquiry, our client has asked us to tell you that now that the parties are officially divorced, her priority and only concern is for their wonderful children,” Roque’s lawyer John M. Teitler said. “Our client will make no further statements.”

Lauer penned a lengthy letter in response to the allegation, claiming the encounter was “extramarital, but consensual.”

In early September, Lauer and Roque finalized their divorce after over 20 years of marriage, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE. “It’s final. They are both focused on their three children,” one source close to Lauer told PEOPLE at the time.

Roque’s statement on Wednesday comes in response to the explosive new rape allegation brought against her ex-husband.

According to Variety, in Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Farrow interviews Nevils, whose complaint about Lauer prompted his Today show firing in November 2017. At the time, Nevils’ identity was kept anonymous at her request; this is the first time the full details of her allegations have been made public.

Nevils alleges in the book, according to Variety, that at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room.

In Nevils’ account, according to Variety, she was tasked in Sochi with working with former Today co-anchor Meredith Vieira, who’d been brought back to the show to do Olympics coverage, and they ran into Lauer at the hotel bar one night.

At the end of the night, Nevils, who’d had six shots of vodka, ended up going to Lauer’s hotel room twice — once to retrieve her press credential, which Lauer had taken as a joke, and the second time because he invited her back, she says in the book, according to Variety.

Once she was in his hotel room, Lauer kissed her, then pushed her onto the bed and asked if she liked anal sex, Nevils alleges, according to Variety. Farrow writes that Nevils said she “declined several times,” but he allegedly “just did it” and didn’t use lubricant. Nevils reportedly claims the encounter was painful and that she “bled for days.”