Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Enjoy the Hamptons with Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra

Dory Jackson
·2 min read
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell took a trip to the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend with Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra.

Close pals James, 29, and Cameron, 28, took their respective girlfriends Kirkconnell, 24, and Kendra to Long Island for the holiday, where they hit up local hot spot Bounce Beach Montauk.

James and Cameron posed for an Instagram photo at the bar, which the former Bachelor captioned: "Found The End Of The World." Kirkconnell joked in the post's comments section that she's "forever the third wheel" between the longtime buddies.

RELATED: The Bachelor's Matt James Says Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him an 'Ultimatum' Before Dating Again

On James' Instagram Story Sunday, he shared a video of Kirkconnell, Cameron and Kendra sipping on beverages while out together. He also shared a photo at another local hot spot, the Surf Lodge, and a shot of himself in bed with dessert.

BFA

Following a public breakup after Kirkconnell's racially insensitive social media posts resurfaced, James confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he was once again "pursuing" a relationship with the Bachelor winner. "I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it," he said at the time.

James also confirmed that he would not be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise this summer in light of his rekindled relationship with Kirkconnell, and also said there was a similarly "negative chance" Cameron would appear amid his romance with Kendra.

RELATED: Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Spotted Holding Hands with Model Camila Kendra

Rachael Kirkconnell/ instagram Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James      

The real estate broker recently opened up about the "ultimatum" Kirkconnell gave him before they got back together. "She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing,'" he said on a podcast earlier this month.

"That's really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed," he continued. "It's been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."

Cameron, meanwhile, was first spotted with Kendra in New York City this past January. The two have yet to publicly address their relationship.

