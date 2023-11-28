Matt Cardona To Put GCW Career On The Line At GCW What Is Your Choice?

Matt Cardona’s GCW career will be on the line at “GCW What Is Your Choice?” on December 3.

On November 17, Game Changer Wrestling confirmed that Cardona will face Jimmy Lloyd in a Career vs. Broski Match at the event. Per the stipulation, if Cardona loses, he must leave GCW forever. However, if Lloyd loses, he must become Cardona’s Broski.

Cardona is a former GCW World Champion, and he has regularly wrestled for the company since 2021.

“GCW What Is Your Choice?” is also set to feature Maki Itoh taking on Mike Bailey. Plus, Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone will face Charles Mason and Parrow. Elsewhere on the show, Blake Christian will defend the GCW World Championship against Little Guido.

WrestleZone will have coverage of the show once it airs on December 3.

