‘Masters of the Air’ Trailer: Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan Fly High in Steven Spielberg’s Miniseries

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer its for nine-episode war drama “Masters of the Air.”

Set during World War II, the limited series centers on members of the Air Force fighting against Nazi Germany. “Masters of the Air” stars Oscar nominees Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) as fighter pilots Major Gale Cleven and Lt. Curtis Biddick, respectively.

“Masters of the Air” is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who previously teamed on the World War II drama series “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Cary Fukunaga (“No Time to Die”) directs selected episodes.

“Masters of the Air” is an adaptation of Donald L. Miller’s 2007 nonfiction book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the War Against Nazi Germany.” According to the official logline, “Masters of the Air” will show how “airmen risk their lives” in a time of war while emphasizing the emotional core of “brotherhood” that results.

First look photos saw Butler donning army gear in front of a jet, and a grim-looking Keoghan.

“‘Masters of the Air’ is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” Goetzman said of the series in a press release. “Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’”

“Masters of the Air” is set to release its first two episodes on Jan. 26, 2024, with new episodes dropping each Friday until the season finale on March 15.

