MasterClass Two-for-One Membership Deal Ends Tonight: Learn From Martha Stewart, Martin Scorcese, Kevin Hart, More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wanted to get multi-tasking tips from Martha Stewart, expert screenwriting pointers from Shonda Rhimes, filmmaking advice from Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese or acting pointers from Oscar-winning stars Natalie Portman and Helen Mirren? MasterClass has extended its popular two-for-one deal on annual memberships — and you now have through Dec. 24 to treat a loved one (or yourself) to the gift of on-demand access to some of the most influential names in Hollywood and beyond.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The deal essentially gets you 50% off the price of a regular MasterClass subscription. But hurry — you’ll want to snag it now before the offer expires.

save half off masterclass memberships

Regularly $120-$240 per year, MasterClass features more than 2,500 lessons from more than 100 iconic instructors and industry leaders across arts and entertainment, media, fashion, business, interior design, sports, government and many other industries. The streaming platform offers multi-class series with supplemental worksheets and printable guides for getting the most out of your online education, plus 30-day sessions that let students get step-by-step guidance and hands-on experience. New classes are also added regularly, and some of the most recent additions include courses led by Amy Poehler, Mellody Hobson, Jen Atkin and others.

Related: The Best Online Film Classes for Students and Professionals

Through Sunday, Dec. 24, get two memberships for the price of one when you sign up for a new plan. All memberships include a free 30-day trial, access to over 180 classes in 11 categories, bonus guides and more. There are three options: the Individual membership lets you stream on one device, the Duo tier includes streaming on two devices and the ability to download content to watch offline, and the Family plan lets you watch on up to six devices and content downloading.

Stewart is the latest to sign on as an instructor for MasterClass, where she’ll share how she has evolved as a person and entrepreneur, how she runs everything from her business to her farm and what her day-to-day life looks like.

“To be an entrepreneur means you have an idea that is viable and the passion to make that idea come to fruition. I started my company when I was 50 years old, and now, I have not only started a company, but I’ve gone public, I’ve sold the company twice, I am writing my 100th book and I’m posing for Sports Illustrated magazine — who would have guessed,” the 82-year-old says in her MasterClass course.

She continues, “Watching this MasterClass, I think you’ll be amazed at how much can be done in a day. How much good work and enjoyable work can be accomplished in one 24-hour period. By showing you my typical day, I want to teach you the mindset that helped me start from nothing, and build and re-build a million-dollar brand. I hope to show you how you can unlock great success in your own life and work.”

Whether you or your recipient are working toward a career in Hollywood or you want to stay on top of the industry, the platform’s professors also include multi-hyphenates and executives such as Bob Iger, Ron Howard, Aaron Sorkin, Jodie Foster, Judd Apatow, Steve Martin, Werner Herzog and Levar Burton, to name just a few. Coming soon are courses led by Emmy-winning comedian Amy Poehler, entrepreneurial actor Kevin Hart, podcaster Jay Shetty and more.

Those interested in fashion or beauty can learn how to build a brand from Kris Jenner or Diane von Furstenberg, soak up design guidance from Marc Jacobs and get pointers on creativity and leadership from Anna Wintour. Creative types can also take classes from architect Frank Gehry, musicians Alicia Keys and St. Vincent, author Margaret Atwood and all of the members of Metallica.

Aspiring public servants can indulge in a well-rounded slate of knowledge from activist Malala Yousafzai, campaign strategists and political consultants David Axelrod and Karl Rove, conservationist Jane Goodall and feminist powerhouse Gloria Steinem, among others. You can also learn from those who have held the highest office in America and others with the White House series, which includes presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, joined by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice.

Explore more of MasterClass’ offerings and get the deal through Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) until midnight PT here.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter