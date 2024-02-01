MasterClass Is Offering 15% off Its Yearly Subscription For Any Plan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking, and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $10/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription).

But you’re in luck — MasterClass has discounted its yearly subscription rate 15%, which brings the price down on its annual billing to $108 for the Individual plan. In other words, you’re saving as much as $36 throughout the year to get access to everything MasterClass offers.

With a MasterClass subscription, you’ll get access to the learning platform’s massive library of courses from A-list celebrities and true, well, masters of just about every industry. Some of MasterClass’s most popular courses include “Chris Voss Teaches the Art of Negotiation,” “Neil deGrasse Tyson Teaches Scientific Thinking and Communication,” and “Dr. Jane Goodall Teaches Conservation.” One of our editors’ favorites is design lessons led by Kelly Wearstler.

Right now, you can sign up for an individual subscription for as low as $9/month with this exclusive deal. The MasterClass Duo (normally $15/month) and MasterClass Group ($20/month), meantime, are also available for a slight discount at the time of this writing, available for $13/month and $17/month, respectively. That means you’re getting 15% off a Duo and a Family plan with the MasterClass RS promotion.

A MasterClass subscription makes for a great last-minute gift for any birthdays or graduations, as memberships are delivered instantly when gifted.

What Are the Best MasterClass Deals? Pricing, Discounts

Right now, MasterClass is offering a new discounted rate on its monthly prices, just in time for the summer. The MasterClass sale saves you a few extra bucks during the year, depending on which plan you go with.

Deals aside, an annual subscription to MasterClass generally costs $120 (or $10/month). That’s cheaper than a premium Netflix subscription and in line with the popular Disney Bundle streaming package. The $120 price gets you unlimited access on one device.

A better value is to subscribe to MasterClass’ “MasterClass Duo” plan, which gets you access to the platform from two devices and costs just $15 a month. That works out to just $7.50/month split between two people.

If you really want to save on your MasterClass subscription every month, your best hack is to sign up for the MasterClass Family plan, which split between six devices, means each person would pay around $3.33/month.

The “MasterClass Family” plan lets you access the service from six different devices at the same time, and you don’t have to all be watching the same thing. The plan also lets you download course videos and material to read and watch offline.

Another way to score a MasterClass discount: sign up for a group rate through the “MasterClass for Businesses” program, which gets you 5% to 35% off an annual MasterClass membership. You can get a group discount for teams of five to 20 people; use the deal to gift memberships to customers and employees, or to help train and motivate your team (say, if you work for a restaurant or in a sporting league).

If you have more than 20 people that want to sign up for MasterClass, the site also offers special business discounts, with additional perks and benefits. You’ll have to contact their sales team for full details. In general though, the more people on your team, the higher the discount — no promo code needed.

How Does MasterClass Work?

Since its launch in 2015, MasterClass has become the gold standard for not only learning specific skills online but also getting insight from the experts who do it best. The site has over 180 courses (and counting) across 11 categories, and you’ll recognize almost every instructor. Standout courses include filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, singing from Christina Aguilera or Mariah Carey, “the power of resilience” from Hillary Clinton, and entrepreneurship from Richard Branson.

Some new additions to MasterClass’s ever-growing course catalog include leadership with Indra Nooyi, songwriting with John Legend, and Philanthropy with Melinda French Gates.

Designed for beginners, MasterClass courses center on video lectures that are broken up into short, digestible blocks to watch on your own time. These lectures can be streamed on your phone, laptop, tablet, or streaming device, making it easy to get a lesson in whenever you can (say, on your lunch break or while traveling).

In addition to the video lectures, MasterClass courses also typically have workbook and community interaction aspects that let you practice skills learned and share work with other students.

Previously, MasterClass also launched “Sessions” — a more intensive type of course that lasts 30 days, starts on a set date, and involves more hands-on work and feedback from peers. You still get well-known, highly-successful instructors, with Sessions like video production with Marques Brownlee, negotiation with Chris Voss, and photography with Petra Collins.

Whether you’re considering MasterClass for yourself, your family, or your team, be sure to check out the platform’s group deals. See the full MasterClass promotion details here.

