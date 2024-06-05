Massillon revved up for inaugural Cruise-in & Music Festival after 5-year car show layoff

The inaugural Massillon Cruise-In & Music Festival is set to run from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown. The event replaces the former Cruise-On-In & Dance Party, which had not been held since June 2019.

MASSILLON – A shoutout to vintage car buffs: It's almost time to start revving those engines for a new weekend classic.

An inaugural car show — dubbed the Massillon Cruise-In & Music Festival — is ready to launch on Saturday. It replaces the Cruise-On-In & Dance Party, which hasn't been held since 2019 originally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free car show is slated to run from noon to 9 p.m. along multiple downtown blocks. Lincoln Way between First Street NW and Third Street NE is the primary area.

Mayor Jamie Slutz said the goal is to attract 300 or more cars to the show, and many more people, to downtown.

The inaugural Massillon Cruise-In & Music Festival is slated for Saturday in downtown. Three live musical acts and multiple food vendors are part of the all-day activity.

"This will be something fun for people to do in the community," said Slutz. "There will be plenty of food and entertainment to enjoy, too."

For three decades, the former Cruise-On-In event had been billed as one of Ohio's largest car shows, featuring muscle and sports cars, classic vehicles and trucks, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. It drew thousands to downtown Massillon annually.

Musical acts in line to perform Saturday are New Wave Nation, a 1980s tribute band, and the Jimmie Jack Band, 1990s alternative rockers, and 3 A.M. Summer of '69. Live music is slated to start at 3 p.m. on Duncan Plaza. Family-style comedy is slated between musical sets.

Chris Ketler, owner of Krackpots Comedy Club, 14 Lincoln Way W, said six to eight comedians will take the Duncan Plaza amphitheater stage during afternoon music breaks.

Thousands of folks flocked to downtown Massillon during a previous Cruise-On-In & Dance Party car show.

Free comedy at Krackpots is also slated from noon to 4 p.m., according to Ketler, who called the Massillon Cruse-In a boon for downtown.

"It's exciting for the car show to be back," he said. "The show is a destination, and will bring in people from afar."

Jeff Doll, owner of Jeff's Motor Cars and Chloe's Diner, 112 First St. NE, is a main car show sponsor. He said many cars will be parked along side streets connected to Lincoln Way.

Additional car show sponsors are Progressive Chevrolet and Heitger Funeral Service. Sharchione Auto Gallery is also bringing in a number of sport and show cars for public viewing.

